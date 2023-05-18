Chicago police said a minor traffic accident led to a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police: Man wounded in fight over gun after DuSable Lake Shore Drive accident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A minor traffic accident led to a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a 44-year-old man and a 25-year-old man engaged in a verbal argument after a minor accident at about 2:17 a.m. in the 6600-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the 44-year-old man drew a gun and the 25-year-old man reached for it and as they struggled over it, the gun went off several times, wounding the 44-year-old man in the hand and buttocks.

The 44-year-old man was placed in custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood