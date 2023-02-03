Chicago police: Humboldt Park shooting leaves delivery driver seriously wounded

Chicago police said a food deliver driver was wounded in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was wounded in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old man was delivering food in the 3600-block of West Iowa Street at about 9:57 p.m. when police said a male suspect approached and demanded his belongings at gunpoint.

The victim got into a struggle with the suspect, who took the victim's cell phone, cash and fired shots, police said.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition after being shot in the legs.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood