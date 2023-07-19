Chicago police: Man shoots self after shooting 2 women, killing 1 on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man shot himself after shooting two women, killing one of them on the South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 7600-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 8:57 a.m.

Police said two women, ages 32 and 53, were in a residence when one of them got into a verbal altercation with a 34-year-old man.

The man took out a handgun and shot both of the women in the abdomen and then shot himself in the head, police said.

The 32-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said. The 53-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The man was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.