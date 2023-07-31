Chicago police: Shots fired outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville

Chicago police said shots were fired outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the Streeterville neighborhood Monday morning.

It is unclear who the shots were fired at, ut Northwestern hospital staff reported hearing shots somewhere in the street near the hospital at about 12:40 a.m. in the 300-block of East Huron Avenue.

A witness told police someone was shooting from an unknown vehicle. Northwestern police officers and CPD could be seen searching the area for evidence.

Police confirming several shell casings were found. One shell casing appeared to be on the ground near the Northwestern police vehicles.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in this incident, but certainly was concerning so close to the hospital.

Area Three detectives are now investigating.

