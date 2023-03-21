Chicago police: Man killed in Rogers Park home invasion

Chicago police said a 45-year-old man was killed in a home invasion in Rogers Park Tuesday morning.

The man was inside of his home in the 7600-block of North Sheridan Road at about 3:33 a.m. when police said someone began knocking on the back door and pushed the door open.

The intruder then entered and fired shots into the home, hitting the victim while he was standing in the living room, police said.

The suspect than ran north in an alley and a witness in the apartment called 911, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

