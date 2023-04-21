Chicago police: Boy, 14, killed in South Side shooting

Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Thursday afternoon

Police said the victim was in a car in the 2300-block of East 80th Street near South Shore Hospital at about 12:59 p.m. when he was shot in the chest.

The victim was initially transported to South Shore Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police are investigating and no one is in custody.

