Chicago police: Girl, 14, critically wounded in South Austin shooting; woman stabbed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 10:42AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the first block of North Lorel Avenue at about 8:14 p.m., police said.

Witnesses told police there was an argument among a group of people that escalated into gunfire.

The girl was wounded and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

