Chicago police: Man killed in drive-by shooting in West Lawn

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The man, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in an SUV pulled up and a person inside opened fire about 11:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times in the leg and torso, police said.

He then got in a car and tried to drive away but came to a stop after hitting a curb in the 3700 block of West Marquette, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)