Chicago shooting: Man critically wounded on South Side CTA platform

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:15 p.m. at the 63rd Street Station. Police said the victim was on the platform when someone on foot fired shots, hitting the man in the abdomen.

The shooter then fled on a southbound train and is not in custody.

The wounded man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingchicago crimecta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse faces extradition hearing in Kenosha protest shooting
Aurora to lay out trick-or-treating guidelines as Halloween approaches
Laid off workers say video call terminations were 'unprofessional'
Dreadhead Cowboy denies animal cruelty allegations
FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' on TikTok
No one injured after 7 hour barricade at Dolton hotel
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Show More
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
2 wounded in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Friday
Manhunt in Kendall Co. for Canton shooting suspect
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
More TOP STORIES News