Chicago shooting: Man critically wounded on South Side CTA platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 8:15 p.m. at the 63rd Street Station. Police said the victim was on the platform when someone on foot fired shots, hitting the man in the abdomen.The shooter then fled on a southbound train and is not in custody.The wounded man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Area One detectives are investigating.