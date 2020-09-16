chicago shooting

Man, 26, shot dead in CTA Red Line station in Rogers Park: police

CHICAGO -- A 26-year-old man was fatally shot at a CTA Red Line station Tuesday in Rogers Park on the North Side, police said.

About 6:12 p.m., he was inside the Morse station, 1358 W. Morse Ave., when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkchicago shootingchicago crimecta
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in Lawndale
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
14 shot, 2 fatally Monday
Woman, 61, in critical condition, 2 others shot in Roseland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakeview armed robbery suspects captured on new surveillance video
Pritzker warns of budget cuts, IL reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
Mexican toilet paper popping up in US stores amid COVID-19 shortages
Pritzker firm that Illinois high school contact sports will not start in fall
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 2 years of marriage
Show More
The Score's Dan McNeil fired over tweet about ESPN reporter
Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in Lawndale
Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville facing child sexual abuse lawsuit
Mystery records in Calk case found in Robert Mueller's shuttered office
Chicago restaurants hope new small business grants will keep doors open
More TOP STORIES News