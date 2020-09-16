Man, 26, shot dead in CTA Red Line station in Rogers Park: police

CHICAGO -- A 26-year-old man was fatally shot at a CTA Red Line station Tuesday in Rogers Park on the North Side, police said.About 6:12 p.m., he was inside the Morse station, 1358 W. Morse Ave., when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.