Chicago shootings: 2 dead in separate Humboldt Park, Austin shootings within 20 minutes, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed in separate shootings within 20 minutes of each other on the Northwest Side and West Side Monday morning.Around 11:50 a.m., a man was killed by two gunmen who got out of a dark-colored sedan and opened fire in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, police said.The man, 32, was hit several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Around 11:30 a.m., another man was killed in drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood.The man, 24, was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street when a white SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene.Police reported no arrests in either shooting.