deadly shooting

Chicago shootings: 2 dead in separate Humboldt Park, Austin shootings within 20 minutes, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed in separate shootings within 20 minutes of each other on the Northwest Side and West Side Monday morning.

Around 11:50 a.m., a man was killed by two gunmen who got out of a dark-colored sedan and opened fire in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, police said.

The man, 32, was hit several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shootings: 42 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Around 11:30 a.m., another man was killed in drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood.

The man, 24, was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street when a white SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported no arrests in either shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkaustinchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violencechicago violenceman killedchicago police department
DEADLY SHOOTING
Milwaukee shootings: 3 young people shot; girl, 13, dies
6 shot, 2 killed in block party shooting in Lafayette, Indiana
42 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
39 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Family robbed at gunpoint in west suburban mall parking lot: police
Applications for city cash assistance program open Monday
Missing WI girl, 10, found dead; police investigating as homicide
3 possible cases of severe hepatitis in kids reported in IL
Priest who served in top roles in Chicago Archdiocese dies at 69
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Illinois food bank sees need increase by nearly 40% in 3 months
Show More
Lincoln Park Zoo announces spring, summer event lineup
Illinois reports 3,119 new cases, zero deaths
Michelle Obama's brother's kids disenrolled from prestigious WI school
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Inside O'Hare airport's $8.5B revamp
More TOP STORIES News