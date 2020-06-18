Man shot on Lake Shore Drive flags down officer on State Street in Loop

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 2, 29 and 146 buses rerouted NB: State, Madison, Dearborn, Wacker & State; SB: State, Wacker, Clark, Washington & State, due to police activity near State/Lake. More: https://t.co/E0CyyHeYh7 — cta (@cta) June 18, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot on Lake Shore Drive flagged down an officer on State Street in the Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The man was driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive when a black SUV approached, police said. The man said he heard glass break and pain in his arm.The victim was able to drive away and was able to contact a police officer in the 100-block of State Street. Officers applied a tourniquet and the man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.The investigation into the shooting has shut down State Street near Lake Street and has led to some CTA bus re-routed.