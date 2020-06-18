Man shot on Lake Shore Drive flags down officer on State Street in Loop

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot on Lake Shore Drive flagged down an officer on State Street in the Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive when a black SUV approached, police said. The man said he heard glass break and pain in his arm.

The victim was able to drive away and was able to contact a police officer in the 100-block of State Street. Officers applied a tourniquet and the man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The investigation into the shooting has shut down State Street near Lake Street and has led to some CTA bus re-routed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingchicago crimelake shore drivechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly killed Chicago woman after finding out she was transgender
Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin donating $4.75M to repair lakefront trail
OB I-55 closed between Dan Ryan, Damen after SUV shot
Girl, 9, among 4 shot in Auburn Gresham on South Side: CFD
Woman dragged from car by police asks city to drop charges
Round Lake Beach police used excessive force in arrest, family claims
Illinois unemployment may disqualify you from SNAP food stamp benefits
Show More
Actor Danny Masterson charged with rape, officials say
Chicago bars, breweries reopen for outdoor service
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, sunny Thursday
Judge gives no immediate relief to Chicago police working 'non-stop shifts'
3 dead, 2 seriously injured after rollover crash on SW Side: police
More TOP STORIES News