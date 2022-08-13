Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while driving in Washington Heights, police say

CHICAGO -- A man died Friday night after he was shot while driving in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 10:38 p.m., the 38-year-old man was driving westbound in the 500 block of West 95th Street when a person fired a gun from the sidewalk, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)