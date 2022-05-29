Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 3 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend violence, CPD says

Two men were killed during a shootout Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.
The men, 29 and 38, were near the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they pulled out a gun and fired shots at each other, Chicago police said.
Both men were transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their names haven't been released.
Area detectives are investigating.
One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side.
About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
Last weekend, one person was killed and 26 others wounded in shootings across the city.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)