chicago shooting

Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 3 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least nine have been shot, three fatally, Memorial Day weekend across Chicago since Friday evening, according to police.

Two men were killed during a shootout Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 29 and 38, were near the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they pulled out a gun and fired shots at each other, Chicago police said.

Both men were transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their names haven't been released.

Area detectives are investigating.

One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side.

About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

Last weekend, one person was killed and 26 others wounded in shootings across the city.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago lawndeadly shootingfatal shootingshots firedmillennium parkteen shotchicago violencechicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingviolenceman killedman shotchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
3 shot on West Side, Chicago police say
Chicago beefs up security around city for Memorial Day weekend
Shocking video shows gunmen firing dozens of shots near Cabrini Green
Lightfoot, CPD to outline public safety plan for Memorial Day
TOP STORIES
Body of missing UIC student ID'd weeks after girlfriend found dead
15 injured, 1 seriously in holiday weekend boat fire: police
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Cause of death for boy found dead in suitcase revealed, police say
Mother accused of killing daughter over 'taking her dad's side': cops
'Stranger Things' installation draws crowd to beach
Show More
Wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo to be cross-fostered in New Mexico
Chicago celebrates Memorial Day weekend
Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub makes debut Memorial Day weekend
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Chicago Weather: Clear, pleasant Saturday
More TOP STORIES News