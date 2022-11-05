Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two person are dead and seven others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

SATURDAY:

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Gresham. The man, 36, was walking in the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 1:10 a.m. Saturday when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside his car about 12:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in another vehicle pulled up next to him and opened gunfire, Chicago police said. He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. Another man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the back and was listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to police. No arrests were reported.

FRIDAY:

A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least four other people were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

Halloween weekend five juveniles were among 32 shot, 5 killed across Chicago.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.