Chicago police: 1 killed, 3 wounded, including 15-year-old boy, in West Side shooting

Chicago police said a shooting in North Lawndale left one person dead and three others wounded, including a 15-year-old boy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot, one fatally, on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police responded at about 7:49 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500-block of South Trumbull Avenue.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old boy was among three people wounded. Police said he was shot in the arm and transported to a hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital in good condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot twice in the back and transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

The shooting occurred close to another deadly shooting the night before in the 1500-block of South St. Louis Avenue. That is where a 26-year-old man was found shot to death in an alley.

It's unclear at this point if the two shootings are linked.

No one is in custody in connection for either shooting. Area Four detectives continue to investigate.