Chicago shooting: 1 in custody after shootout with police in Chatham

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago police respond after shots were exchanged with a suspect in Chatham Friday morning, police said. (NVP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in custody after exchanging shots with Chicago police in the Chatham neighborhood Friday morning, police said.

The suspect was seen running out of a business with a gun in his hand in the 700-block of East 83rd Street at about 2:22 a.m. when police said they began to pursue him.

As the suspect was running westbound on 83rd Street when police said he turned around and began firing at a squad car.

Officers returned fire and the suspect was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene and detectives are investigating, police said.
