Chicago shooting: Woman arrested after man killed in River North, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been arrested after a 49-year-old man was shot and killed in River North Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 600-block of North Dearborn Street at about 12:25 a.m.

Police said the victim was in a verbal altercation with a 37-year-old woman which then became physical. The woman then took out a gun and shot the man, police said.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a weapon was recovered and the woman was taken into custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

