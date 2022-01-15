Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally in Brainerd on South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.
About 7:45 a.m., the men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue when four people approached and began firing shots, Chicago police said.
The older man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition, police said.
The 30-year-old was struck in the hand and the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
