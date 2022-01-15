chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally in Brainerd on South Side, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 7:45 a.m., the men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue when four people approached and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot and killed at Humboldt Park gas station, police say

The older man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the hand and the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brainerdchicagochicago shootingdeadly shootingmurderfatal shootingchicago crimehomicide investigationhomicideshootingdouble shooting
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say
Ex-Chicago cop convicted in Black teen's death will get early release
Mom pleas for justice in Englewood shooting death of pregnant daughter
Chicago shooting, crash critically injure man
TOP STORIES
Ex-Chicago cop convicted in Black teen's death will get early release
Newborn found dead outside CFD station: police
Netflix raises subscription prices again
Thieves steal Over $23K in merchandise from Oakbrook Burberry store
Remembering ABC7 producer Anne Swaney 6 years after murder in Belize
Fight the pandemic burnout
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Show More
House Speaker Chris Welch looking to combat crime in Chicago, Illinois
Gary businessman found shot, killed inside bar he owned
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say
Music Institute of Chicago hosts concert honoring MLK
Local coffee shop offers deals for National Bagel Day
More TOP STORIES News