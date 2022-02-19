Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while sitting in car on South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday night in East Chatham on the city's South Side.The man, 27, was sitting in a parked car in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when someone approached and fired shots, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.No one was in custody.Police did not provide further information about the incident.