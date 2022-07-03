CHICAGO -- A man was shot after confronting a person trying to break into his car Sunday morning in Burnside on the South Side.
About 5:30 a.m., the man confronted someone trying to break into his car in the 9300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | Surveillance video: Police seek help identifying suspect in deadly shooting at CTA Red Line station
The 38-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Chicago shooting: Man shot after confronting person trying to break into car in Burnside, police say
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News