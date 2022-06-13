Chicago shootings: 27 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, police say

A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Boulevard on the South Side. Just before 4:00 a.m., officers found the man and woman on the ground in the 4200-block of South State Street, Chicago police said. The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The woman, 32, was struck in the lower back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. The pair did not provide any details on the incident. There was no one in custody.
SATURDAY
A man was killed and four others were injured Saturday in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said. The victims were standing in an alley in the 8600-block of South Damen Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 3:20 p.m. when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting at the group, police said. A 23-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Tishawn Holliday. The other four victims are expected to be okay, police said. A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 24-year-old man was also shot in the left leg and foot and a 42-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. All three were transported to Christ Hospital in varying conditions, according to police. A fifth person was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, CPD said.
A man was found shot to death inside a car early Saturday in South Commons on the South Side. The man, 34, was found in the driver's side of a car in the 2800-block of South Indiana Avenue about 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but later died due to his injuries, police said. No one was in custody. The man is the fifth person killed this year in the Douglas community area, which covers South Commons, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community recorded six murders in the same period.
A woman was shot and killed while riding inside a car early Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The woman, 37, was a passenger in a car in the first block of South Albany Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when someone outside shot into the car, striking her in the head and body, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but died to her injuries, police said. No one was in custody. The woman is the fifth person murdered in East Garfield Park so far this year - a third of murders recorded in the area last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data.
In nonfatal shootings, three people were shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The wounded were walking along the lakefront in the 1200-block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another man, 20, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. His condition was stabilized. A third man, 18, was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition, officials said. No one was in custody.
A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 1100-block of West Garfield Boulevard when a black car drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the ankle and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
A passenger inside a car was fatally shot in East Pilsen on the Lower West Side Friday night. The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died to his injuries, police said. No one was in custody. The man is the second person killed on the Lower West Side, which covers East Pilsen, this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the area recorded no murders in the same period.
There were 28 shot, four fatally, in Chicago last weekend.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
