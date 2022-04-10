Chicago shooting: Man shot after argument on CTA bus in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot after an argument on a CTA bus early Sunday morning on the West Side.The 31-year-old is expected to be okay, Chicago police said.Police said the incident began with a verbal argument involving another passenger on a CTA bus in Lawndale's 700 block of South Pulaski. Several shots were fired at about 12:15 a.m. and the man struck in the right leg.The bus driver stooped after hearing gunshots and the shooter left the bus and fled north, police said.The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.