Boy, 17, charged in deadly Englewood shooting on CTA Red Line train, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train Aug. 19, Chicago police said Thursday.

The boy, who was not identified, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal Englewood shooting.

He was arrested in the 100-block of East Chicago Avenue Wednesday after being identified as one of the suspects involved in the incident, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Chicago police officer charged with battery, misconduct in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting

About 4:20 p.m. Aug. 19, the 23-year-old man was on a Red Line train traveling in the 200-block of West Garfield Boulevard when three people approached him and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said at the time.

The victim was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
