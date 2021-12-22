CHICAGO -- A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sox-35th Red Line stop.
A male was riding a northbound train about 3:20 p.m. when he got off at the station in the 100 block of West 35th Street, Chicago police said.
A person who was on the same train approached the man on the platform, pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the male in the neck, police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The gunman was described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark-colored gym shoes and a black jacket.
The shooting is the latest such incident to take place near or at a Red Line station in recent weeks.
On Monday, an 18-year-old man was found shot on a Red Line train at a station in the first block of West 69th Street in Englewood.
Earlier this month, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Chicago shooting at Sox-35th CTA Red Line station critically injures 1, CPD says
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News