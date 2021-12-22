chicago shooting

Chicago shooting at Sox-35th CTA Red Line station critically injures 1, CPD says

Person critically wounded in shooting at Sox-35th Red Line station

CHICAGO -- A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sox-35th Red Line stop.

A male was riding a northbound train about 3:20 p.m. when he got off at the station in the 100 block of West 35th Street, Chicago police said.


A person who was on the same train approached the man on the platform, pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the male in the neck, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The gunman was described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark-colored gym shoes and a black jacket.

The shooting is the latest such incident to take place near or at a Red Line station in recent weeks.


On Monday, an 18-year-old man was found shot on a Red Line train at a station in the first block of West 69th Street in Englewood.

Earlier this month, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side.

