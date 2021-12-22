Chicago shooting at Sox-35th CTA Red Line station critically injures 1, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sox-35th Red Line stop.A male was riding a northbound train about 3:20 p.m. when he got off at the station in the 100 block of West 35th Street, Chicago police said.A person who was on the same train approached the man on the platform, pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the male in the neck, police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.The gunman was described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark-colored gym shoes and a black jacket.The shooting is the latest such incident to take place near or at a Red Line station in recent weeks.On Monday, an 18-year-old man was found shot on a Red Line train at a station in the first block of West 69th Street in Englewood.Earlier this month, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side.