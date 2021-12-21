Man found shot in CTA Red Line train near Englewood

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was found shot in a Red Line train Monday night in Englewood on the South Side.About 7:45 p.m., officers found the man with gunshot wounds inside the train at a Red Line station in the first block of West 69th Street, Chicago police said.The man was shot in the neck and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.