Man shot during argument on CTA Blue Line train on Near West Side

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, February 11, 2023 3:02AM
CHICAGO -- A man was shot Friday night as he argued with someone while stepping off a Blue Line train on the Near West Side, police said.

The 38-year-old was verbally fighting with another person around 5:45 p.m. when the other person pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police.

It happened as the two exited a train onto a CTA platform in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

