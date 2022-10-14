Police release video of suspect wanted in South Shore shooting of teen walking home from school

Chicago police released a video, hoping someone might identify the person who killed Curtis Galewood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are asking for the public's help to find the shooter who killed a 17-year-old in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this week.

Police say the shooter was driving the vehicle featured in the video. The person appeared to get out of the vehicle, got onto a bus and then got off right away.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 1900 block of East 79th Street while Galewood was on his way to school.