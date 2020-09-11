Chicago police to announce reward in fatal Canaryville shooting of Dajore Wilson, 8

Girl's mother Tracy Holmes begs gunman to come forward
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are expected to release details on a reward for information in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Canaryville on Labor Day.

Witnesses said Tracy Holmes was holding her daughter Dajore Wilson in her arms as the girl died last

RELATED: 8-year-old girl killed when someone fired shots into car, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Loved ones of another little girl, the latest victim of the city's raging gun violence, now know the pain of losing a child in an instant.



Police said Wilson was in the back of her parents' car when a black Dodge Charger pulled up behind them near 47th Street and Union Avenue. Someone exited the vehicle and starts shooting repeatedly before speeding off.

Dajore was fatally shot and three others were injured.

Tracy Holmes, the mother of a murdered 8-year-old girl, spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since losing her daughter to Chicago gun violence.

RELATED: Police release surveillance images in 8-year-old girl's shooting death
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 obtained security camera footage that shows how the shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side went down.



"She didn't get to experience everything that she's supposed to experience," Holmes said. "She was only 8."

Holmes made an appeal directly to the killer.

"I know somebody sitting at home right now that did this," the grieving mother said. "If y'all don't feel something, something is wrong with y'all."

"This is a mother that carried her children, and a twin," said Cashmere House, a friend of the family. "You know who you are. Come forward."

Now a twin little boy has no sister to share a birthday with, and a mother wants to know who carelessly murdered her only daughter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to report it anonymously to police at CPDTip.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingchicago crimechild killedchicago violencecprrewardchild shotchicago police departmentmurder reward
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 former DCFS employees in AJ Freund case charged with child endangerment
3-year-old girl among 7 injured in Porter house explosion
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
Retired CPD officer pays Black families' bill, leaves touching note
Chicago area ceremonies to mark 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Show More
Hinsdale students say remote learning is threat to their health
New video shows Des Plaines police shooting in Chicago music store
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
Chicago unveils new lead pipe replacement program
Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as IL reports 1,953 new cases
More TOP STORIES News