'I'll never forget her screams': Nurse describes how she tried to save 8-year-old Chicago shooting victim's life

Dajore Wilson was shot while sitting in a car with family members in the Canaryville neighborhood on the city's South Side Monday night.
Witness Shana Lamb said what happened that night will haunt her forever.
"I'll never forget her screams," Lamb said, holding back tears. "It was the most terrifying thing I've ever done in my life, that's for sure."
Police said Dajore Wilson was riding in a black Subaru SUV with her parents when it pulled up to the intersection at Union and 47th Street. Security video shows a Dodge Charger pulling up behind it. Police say a passenger got out of the Charger and fired several times into the Subaru.
"It appears that people from this vehicle were definitely targeting someone in that car, or someone they thought should have been in that car," said Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives for the Chicago Police Department.
The car crashed into a tree, where Lamb gave the 8-year-old girl CPR.
"When I came back out, the mother was pulling the baby out of the car. It took me a minute to realize it was a baby," Lamb said. "I just started to scream, 'Start CPR! Start CPR!'"
As the certified nurse assistant scrambled to try and save the 8-year-old girl's life, police say the gunman in the charger sped off. Lamb said she never saw them.
"I kept talking to the little girl, telling her to listen to her mom's voice and hoping that she would hang on for her mom," she said.
In that moment, all that mattered was saving the little girl's life. Her mom, the only one inside the vehicle who was not shot, clung to her daughter the entire time.
"She was screaming. She was screaming and crying and screaming, 'Please help my baby!'" Lamb said. "She was holding her hand the whole time. She never let go of her baby's hand. She never let go of her baby."
Police are asking the community to help track down the black Dodge Charger and the alleged murders in it.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to report it anonymously to police at CPDTip.com.