'She was like everybody's mom': Evergreen Park special ed teacher killed in Dan Ryan shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beloved mother, grandmother and teacher was apparently caught in deadly crossfire during a shootout on the Dan Ryan Tuesday night.Denise M. Huguelet, a 67-year-old woman from Orland Park, was fatally shot.A source on the scene said two cars were shooting at each other in the southbound lanes just after 10 p.m., near 67th Street, when some of the shots fired hit two other vehicles -- a white SUV and a red sedan.Huguelet was riding home from a fundraiser at a White Sox game with her husband in their SUV southbound on the Dan Ryan near 67th Street when she was struck by the crossfire.A passenger in the sedan also suffered a graze wound, according to police.Huguelet was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center before being pronounced deceased.The person grazed was also a woman, but she refused treatment.State police chased the suspects at speeds up to 120 mph.The two suspects then crashed into a state trooper near 60th Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood, and were taken into custody.The trooper was not hurt and a weapon was recovered, ISP said.Huguelet was a long-time special education teacher at Central Middle School in Evergreen Park, according to a post on Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124's Facebook page.It was there she taught Walter Melancon, back when he was in 7th and 8th grades."She changed my life. She really did. I wouldn't have gotten to school without her. Honestly. Giving up wasn't an option," Melancon said. "You didn't have your lunch, she made sure you had your lunch. You needed help with your work, she made sure you got help. You were sad, she didn't make you leave [and] go home until you were in a better mood. She was like everybody's mom."She worked in the district for 24 years, serving students with the most significant disabilities, the post said. She retired in 2015."Mrs. Huguelet's nature with kids was kind, yet firm, to ensure that students were taught the independent skills they needed to be successful in their futures. She cared deeply about the academic needs of students, and the social and emotional well-being of every students' needs," school officials said."She was a dear friend to many colleagues who will remember her character as pure, honest, fair and kind. She was an incredible woman whose memory will always be with us," the school district said in a statement.A neighbor said Huguelet was heading to dinner with her husband and son when the shooting occurred.She leaves behind five children and 11 grandchildren.The southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan reopened about 3 a.m. Wednesday after troopers finished searching for shell casings.Charges had not been filed yet Wednesday, and police have not provided information about what led to the shooting.