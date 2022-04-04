CHICAGO -- A person was shot Saturday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street, according to Illinois state police.
Troopers responded to an expressway shooting about 5:35 p.m. and found a person shot near Chicago's South Side Park Manor neighborhood, state police said.
They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.
RELATED: Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves 1 injured, causes lane closures, Illinois State Police say
Northbound lanes at 76th Street were closed about 7:50 p.m. and reopened a couple of hours later, state police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call state police at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
Someone else was shot Friday afternoon on the Dan Ryan, Illinois State Police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
1 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say
Dan Ryan shooting took place near Chicago's South Side Park Manor neighborhood
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News