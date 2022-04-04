1 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO -- A person was shot Saturday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street, according to Illinois state police.Troopers responded to an expressway shooting about 5:35 p.m. and found a person shot near Chicago's South Side Park Manor neighborhood, state police said.They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.Northbound lanes at 76th Street were closed about 7:50 p.m. and reopened a couple of hours later, state police said.Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call state police at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.Someone else was shot Friday afternoon on the Dan Ryan, Illinois State Police said.