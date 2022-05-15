chicago shooting

2 shot, 1 killed, in Douglas Park shooting after crash: Chicago police

Chicago violence: Men shot both 40 years old, according to CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot, 1 fatally after Douglas Park crash, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side.

Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

One of the men was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn't released yet.

RELATED: Chicago Loop shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed, downtown, including boy, 16, near Millennium Park 'Bean'

The other man was shot in the side of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

Officers took one person into custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagodouglas parkchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimechicago violence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
28 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Chicago 'Bean' shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed, in Loop, including teen boy
16 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Teen shot, killed near the Bean downtown, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Chicago 'Bean' shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed, in Loop, including teen boy
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
28 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
3 found dead at North Side living center; CFD cooling building
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Child killed in Skokie apartment shooting ID'd, ME says
Show More
Authorities: Accused supermarket shooter livestreamed attack
Shootings leave 21 injured near NBA gatherings, prompting curfew
Oak Park families' bank accounts drained by mysterious withdrawals
Dad returns 4 missing Chicago kids he allegedly hid from mother: CPD
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, showers late on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News