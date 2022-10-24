Brighton Park shooting: 2 seriously wounded after shot in drive-by, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A man, 29, and a 40-year-old woman were near a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 43rd Street when someone drove up in a car and an occupant began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the thigh, while the woman was shot in the arm and leg, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.

