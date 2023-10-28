4 wounded in drive-by shooting at Northwest Side gathering, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO -- Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting as a crowd was leaving a gathering early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in critical condition, officials said.

A man, 19, was shot in his left ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

A second man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Stroger where he was listed in good condition.

A third man, 27, was shot in the right leg and left thigh and was also taken to Stroger where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)