5-year-old girl, 2 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting in Wentworth Gardens on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers and a 5-year-old girl were injured Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side, police said.According to Chicago police, around 10:38 p.m. two teen boys, ages 15 and 16, were walking in a group in the 200-block of W. Pershing Rd. when an unknown occupant inside of a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking them both.The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face and leg, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.The 16-year-old was shot three times in the leg, police said. He was transported to University of Chicago in fair condition.A 5-year-old girl who was standing in front of a residence with her relatives was also shot in the leg, police said. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and is in fair condition.Police said the boys may have not been the intended targets and the girl was struck by a stray bullet.The 5-year-old has no affiliation with the teenage victims, police said.No one is in custody for the shooting.CPD said officers arrested a 28-year-old man at the scene. According to police, the man had a gun in his waistband and was walking aggressively towards police.As the man was taken into custody, police said a crowd became hostile and started throwing bottles at officers.No one was injured.Area One detectives are still investigating.