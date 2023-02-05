Chicago shooting: Man ID'd after fatally shot while sitting in car on West Side

CHICAGO -- A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side.

Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

