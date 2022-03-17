chicago shooting

Chicago police: Woman grazed in head by gunfire while driving, child passenger unhurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was driving north on the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when she was grazed in the head by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 22, drove herself to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

A child in the car was unhurt, police said.

No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
