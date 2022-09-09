Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while standing outside vehicle in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A 28-year-old man died after he was shot late Thursday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was outside his vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street when two people approached him and one of them fired a handgun, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side

The man was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

RELATED | Zion police officer fatally shoots armed man trying to break into home, Lake County officials say

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)