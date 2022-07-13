chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Gunman injured after victim returned fire in East Side, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A man was shot twice Tuesday evening in the East Side neighborhood after he fired gunshots at a 49-year-old man, police said.

About 5:10 p.m., the 49-year-old man was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street when a vehicle drove up to him and a 19-year-old man exited the car and fired gunshots, police said.


SEE ALSO | Ex-college football player charged in girlfriend's shooting death, says he mistook her for burglar

The 49-year-old, who police said has a valid concealed carry license, returned gunfire, striking the 19-year-old man in the right hand and left foot.

The 19-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The other man was not injured.


Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast sidechicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violenceman shotchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
Off-duty CPD officer shot, paralyzed in altercation; 3 in custody: CPD
Highland Park mayor joins Biden at event marking passage of gun law
Woman, 20, and teen injured in Roseland shooting
TOP STORIES
5 workers electrocuted at LaSalle County home
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting back in critical condition: family
Mother killed in Highland Park shooting laid to rest
Lawsuit alleges excessive force by Dolton police in shooting death
Pet portraits raise money for shelter animals
Lawyer: Alex Murdaugh to face murder charges for wife, son
Highland Park unites to donate blood, honoring parade shooting victims
Show More
2 dead, including child, after boat capsizes in Hudson River
8 kids have died in 8 months under DCFS' watch, public guardian says
8-year-old boy apparently shot in head, killed: East Chicago police
Man charged in girlfriend's death says he mistook her for burglar
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
More TOP STORIES News