1 hurt in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on West Side: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO -- A person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue early Sunday.Troopers responded to westbound Interstate 290 about 1 a.m. and found the person shot with injuries that were not life-threatening, Illinois State Police said.No other details were immediately available.State police asked anyone with information to call 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.At least 26 people were shot, and two were killed, in Chicago violence this past weekend.Last month, Gov. JB Pritzker highlighted arrests that have occurred since patrols were increased and more surveillance cameras were installed on Chicago expressways.