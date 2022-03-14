expressway shooting

1 hurt in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on West Side: Illinois State Police

EMBED <>More Videos

1 hurt in I-290 shooting on West Side: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO -- A person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue early Sunday.

Troopers responded to westbound Interstate 290 about 1 a.m. and found the person shot with injuries that were not life-threatening, Illinois State Police said.

No other details were immediately available.

State police asked anyone with information to call 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

RELATED: Dan Ryan shooting upstages governor's news conference on efforts to make Chicago expressways safer

At least 26 people were shot, and two were killed, in Chicago violence this past weekend.

Last month, Gov. JB Pritzker highlighted arrests that have occurred since patrols were increased and more surveillance cameras were installed on Chicago expressways.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimeshootingillinois state policechicago violence
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
I-57 expressway shooting leaves 1 wounded in Dixmoor
SB I-55 reopens at Damen after reported expressway shooting: ISP
1 hurt in I-57 shooting on South Side: ISP
Governor's press conference upstaged by Dan Ryan shooting
TOP STORIES
Toddler accidently shoots, kills mother while playing with gun: police
CPD searching for suspects after 7 shot in South Chicago
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Loop burglary: Merchandise stolen from Macy's on State Street
26 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
IN woman convicted of hitting 4 kids, killing 3, to get early release
Show More
After Chicago mask mandate lifts, CPS follows suit; CTU pushing back
Clayton's dramatic two-night 'Bachelor' finale begins tonight
2 churches burglarized within 2 days, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Showers late Monday
CPD officer, Army veteran quits job to go fight in Ukraine war
More TOP STORIES News