I-290 shooting: IDOT truck struck by gunfire on Eisenhower Expressway; lanes reopen, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO -- An Illinois Department of Transportation truck was struck by gunfire Saturday morning in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Independence Boulevard.

The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. on the I-290 eastbound ramp to Independence Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

An IDOT truck was struck by at least three rounds of gunfire, state police said.

The IDOT driver was not shot but was run off the road and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

The expressway was closed about 5 a.m. from Cicero Avenue to Independence Boulevard as police investigated the shooting. Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Central Avenue, police said.

The lanes reopened about 8 a.m.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a man was fatally shot on the Eisenhower Expressway just east of the Jane Byrne Interchange.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
