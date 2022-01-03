Boy, 12, killed in Englewood shooting while sitting on bed in home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday night sitting on a bed inside a residence in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.The boy was sitting with other individuals on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500-block of South Aberdeen Street about 11:25 p.m. when a male he knew discharged a handgun, striking him in the chest, police said.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Marcell Wilson.Police couldn't confirm if the shooting was accidental.No one was in custody.