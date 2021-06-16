Englewood mass shooting victims' families mourn as investigation continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10799036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A vigil in Englewood honors the four people killed and four more people injured in a mass shooting at 62nd and Morgan early Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The families of four people who were killed in a mass shooting in Englewood early Tuesday morning are struggling to come to terms with their loss.Eight people were shot and four of them died at a home near the intersection of 62nd and Morgan streets. A party was likely being held there, police said. Neighbors said the home was a social spot and while there may have been a party the night before, in the early morning hours when the shots were heard the victims were believed to have been sleeping.Four people were pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified 28-year-old Ratanya Rogers of Chicago as one of the four victims. Family members identified two other victims as Denice Mathis and Blake Lee. The medical examiner's office has not yet confirmed those identities. Family and friends said 19-year-old Shermetria Williams is the fourth victim."The hardest thing is trying to tell children that their parent is not coming back," said Michelle Wright.Wright, who is 35-year-old Lee's aunt, said telling her nephew's three young children that they'll never see their father again was probably the most difficult thing she ever had to do in her life."The kids love their daddy," she said. "He was a good father. So it was just senseless to me. I don't understand."Lee has 5 and 7 year old sons and a 9-year-old daughter. He rented a room inside the home in the 6200-block of Morgan. Wright said she spoke to Lee the night before, she had no idea it would be the last time she'd talk to him. She described Lee as a good father who was a free spirit."He was just a good-hearted person. I just can't see who would do anything to any of them?" Wright wondered.The search continues for whoever is responsible for the shooting, and as it does the neighborhood and community struggles with the violence. Street pastor Donovan Price carefully placed crosses in remembrance of Lee and the others killed."This is something that can happen anywhere," he said. "I don't want people to think that it's an Englewood thing. Or, any thing. Everybody has got somebody that they love."Larry Johnson drove from Atlanta after learning his friend's sister, 35-year-old mother of five Denice Mathis, had been killed."Lovely lady," he said. "She had a good spirit and always joyful all the time, every time I saw her."Those who knew and loved the victims who were killed are now praying for justice."A lot of people don't have a heart. They don't, but at the end of the day you are being judged by not only us, but by God. He sees all of it," Wright said.Investigators said several of the four people who survived the shooting were shot in the head. The entire massacre happened inside the home, police said.