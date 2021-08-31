chicago shooting

Girl, 4, injured in Chicago shooting in Englewood, police say; CFD says was caught in crossfire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old girl shot in Englewood, caught in crossfire: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old girl was injured by gunfire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, CPD said.

Police said was in front of a home when she was struck by gunfire from an unknown source. Fire officials earlier said they believed she was caught in crossfire as someone shot from a sidewalk.

The girl was struck in the arm. Adults who were with her, who were of unknown relation to her, drove her to St. Bernard Hospital. She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Chicago police said she was initially reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody, police said. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago fire departmentchild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
1 hurt in I-57 shooting: ISP
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
At least 4 killed, 40 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday
18 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
TOP STORIES
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Ham sandwich prized at Chicago's Michelin-starred Oriole
IL Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts 1st class
IL reports 4,871 COVID cases, 26 deaths
Man claims sexual abuse at hands of singer in R Kelly trial
IL lawmakers expected to OK new legislative maps despite criticism
Chicago area mom who lost daughter to drugs shares story to save lives
Show More
New mobile app payment scam steals thousands
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel
Chicago Weather: Clear, mild
Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations
More TOP STORIES News