Girl, 4, injured in Chicago shooting in Englewood, police say; CFD says was caught in crossfire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old girl was injured by gunfire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, CPD said.Police said was in front of a home when she was struck by gunfire from an unknown source. Fire officials earlier said they believed she was caught in crossfire as someone shot from a sidewalk.The girl was struck in the arm. Adults who were with her, who were of unknown relation to her, drove her to St. Bernard Hospital. She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Chicago police said she was initially reported to be in good condition.No one is in custody, police said. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.