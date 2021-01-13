Englewood shooting: Woman, 26, shot, critically hurt while driving, Chicago police say

The 26-year-old was driving a 2013 Chrysler Sebring about 11:25 p.m. in the 5800-block of South Morgan Street, when someone in a silver Dodge Ram fired shots, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
RELATED: U of C student, doorwoman, convenience store shopper ID'd as 3 killed in random shooting spree
Police did not immediately provide any additional details about why the shooting might have occurred.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)