Englewood shooting: Woman, 26, shot, critically hurt while driving, Chicago police say

The family of Anthony Faulkner, one of three people killed in a senseless weekend shooting spree that spanned from the South Side to Evanston, are devastated by their loss.

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot and critically wounded while driving Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side.The 26-year-old was driving a 2013 Chrysler Sebring about 11:25 p.m. in the 5800-block of South Morgan Street, when someone in a silver Dodge Ram fired shots, Chicago police said.She suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Police did not immediately provide any additional details about why the shooting might have occurred.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.