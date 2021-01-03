Englewood shooting leaves girl, 16, critically hurt; she was walking to friend's house, Chicago police say

About 3:20 a.m., she was walking to a friend's house in the 6300-block of South Morgan Street when she heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
She suffered one gunshot wound to the right side and three gunshot wounds to the pelvis, police said.
The girl was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in critical condition but was stabilized, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate the shooting.
A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday inside a home in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
Someone shot the 16-year-old about 3:20 p.m. inside the home in the 2300-block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The boy was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. He was listed in good condition.
