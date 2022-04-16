chicago shooting

15-year-old boy shot in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Englewood Friday afternoon.

The teen boy was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceteen shotchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
14-year-old boy killed in West Side shooting ID'd
Man, 33, killed in Hermosa shooting: Chicago police
Girl, 17, dies days after shooting near Chicago State University
14-year-old boy shot in head, killed on West Side: CPD
TOP STORIES
Mayor's bodyguard catches man with military-grade weaponry in Loop
Bob Chinn, owner of Bob Chinn's Crabhouse in Wheeling, dies at 99
Englewood church destroyed by fire
Chicago Pedway businesses struggle to survive underground
Random act of kindness: Stranger buys Air Jordans for teen with autism
Man charged after more than 100 cars vandalized at dealerships
3-year-old at center of 2019 life support battle leaves TX hospital
Show More
Aurora woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Chinatown leaders worry Chicago casino could worsen problem gambling
New public art project brings natural beauty to urban space in Loop
Chicago Bulls make it to playoffs, ending string of losing seasons
New book sounds call to action about need to repair democracy in US
More TOP STORIES News