CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Englewood Friday afternoon.
The teen boy was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the arm and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
15-year-old boy shot in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News