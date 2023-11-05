Chicago shooting: 2 men shot, 1 fatally in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO -- One man was killed and another was wounded in an Englewood shooting early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The two were shot while standing on a sidewalk around 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police.

One man, whose age has not been reported, was fatally shot in the head and the other, a 50-year-old, was in good condition after he was shot in the leg, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. No one is in custody, according to authorities.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)