Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed at stop sign in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday night in a vehicle at a stop sign in Englewood.

The man, 62, was shot in the head while his vehicle was stopped about 11:09 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)